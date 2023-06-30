Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th June 2023 12:56 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi in Manipur
Bishnupur: Locals protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near the area where Manipur Police personnel stopped his convoy, in Bishnupur district, Thursday, June 29, 2023. After arriving at Imphal, he was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area when police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it. (PTI Photo)

