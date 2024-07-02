Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus, his LS speech full of lies: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Hindus during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Sharma said that Gandhi has made it a habit to denigrate Hindus for his own political gains and to appease a particular community.

“Rahul Gandhi on the floor of Parliament called Hindus violent and hatemongers. He is not only lying but also insulting Hindus. Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as the Leader of Opposition was full of lies, disappointment and baseless statements,” the chief minister said during a press conference at the BJP office here.

Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

“This has been the habit of the Congress to polarise votes by adopting the policy of appeasement and spread animosity,” Sharma said.