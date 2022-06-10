Rahul Gandhi on menu card, Congressmen protest

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 10th June 2022 12:59 pm IST
Country will never forget 'pain' of demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022.** Banswara: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Karana Village, Bichawada Gram Panchayat, in Banswara. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_16_2022_000167B)

Etawah: Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be ‘misusing’ Rahul Gandhis name on its menu card.

The restaurant in Civil Lines area, has mentioned a number of Italian dishes on its menu card under the caption “Italian Rahul Gandhi”.

Names of dishes like Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, Hangover Pasta are written below the caption �Italian Rahul Gandhi’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Cong MPs likely to march with Rahul to ED office on June 13

The office-bearers of Etawah District Congress Committee have warned of an agitation if the menu card is not immediately withdrawn and the restaurant submits an apology.

All the office bearers of the district Congress reached the Collectorate and gave a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police who has assured necessary action.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button