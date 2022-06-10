Rahul Gandhi on menu card, Congressmen protest

Etawah: Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be ‘misusing’ Rahul Gandhis name on its menu card.

The restaurant in Civil Lines area, has mentioned a number of Italian dishes on its menu card under the caption “Italian Rahul Gandhi”.

Names of dishes like Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, Hangover Pasta are written below the caption �Italian Rahul Gandhi’.

Also Read Cong MPs likely to march with Rahul to ED office on June 13

The office-bearers of Etawah District Congress Committee have warned of an agitation if the menu card is not immediately withdrawn and the restaurant submits an apology.

#Etawah: Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be 'misusing' #RahulGandhi's name on its menu card.



The restaurant in Civil Lines area, has mentioned a number of Italian dishes on its menu card under the caption "Italian Rahul Gandhi". pic.twitter.com/jQKk1mz6my — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2022

All the office bearers of the district Congress reached the Collectorate and gave a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police who has assured necessary action.