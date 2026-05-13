Rahul Gandhi records dissent over CBI Director selection process​

New Delhi: In a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 12, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his dissent regarding the proceedings of the committee tasked with recommending the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

​The letter serves as a sharp critique of the current administrative handling of institutional appointments, with Gandhi alleging that the selection process has been reduced to a mere formality designed to install a pre-decided candidate.​

The Leader of Opposition expressed serious concerns over what he described as the “institutional capture” and repeated misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation by the current government to target political opponents, journalists, and critics.​

He emphasised that the inclusion of the Leader of Opposition in the selection committee is intended precisely to prevent such capture, but claimed that the government has consistently denied him any meaningful role in the process.​

Central to his dissent is the allegation that the government deliberately withheld crucial information required to make an informed decision.​

Gandhi noted that despite repeated written requests, he was not provided with the self-appraisal reports or “360-degree reports” of the eligible candidates.​

He pointed out the impracticality of the situation, stating that he was expected to examine the appraisal records of 69 candidates for the first time during the committee meeting itself.​

He asserted that an outright denial of 360-degree reports makes it impossible to accurately assess each candidate’s history and performance, thereby making a mockery of the legal selection framework.​

The letter also highlighted a history of unaddressed grievances, with Gandhi reminding the Prime Minister that he had recorded similar dissent in a previous meeting on May 5, 2025.​

He further mentioned a follow-up correspondence sent on October 21, 2025, which suggested specific measures to ensure a fair and transparent process, but claimed that he never received a response.​

Gandhi also said that by denying the committee vital information, the government has treated the role of the Leader of the Opposition as a rubber stamp.​

Stating that he cannot abdicate his constitutional duty by participating in what he termed a biased exercise, he recorded his dissent in the strongest possible terms.​

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