Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress rally on India-US trade deal in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Congress will hold a rally over the issue of the India-US trade deal in Punjab, and it will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, said senior party leader Bhupesh Baghel here on Monday evening.

Baghel said the rally is expected to be held either on February 28 or March 1.

He said Rahul has been opposing the India-US trade deal in Lok Sabha and outside Lok Sabha, and added that he has already been raising farmers’ related issues.

Fight over trade deal will begin in Punjab: Baghel

“The fight over this issue (India-US trade deal) will begin in Punjab. A big rally will be held in which Rahul ji and other party leaders will be present,” said Baghel.

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking Gandhi to debate this issue, Baghel said, “Amit Shah wants to hold a debate. We will come there. Farmers will come. You decide the time and place.”

Rahul has been attacking the BJP-led government and accusing it of a sell-out through the India-US trade deal, and on Sunday, he posed a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that “we are witnessing a betrayal” of the country’s farmers.

To a question, Baghel said decisions on the ticket distribution and appointment of the Congress legislature party leader are the prerogative of the party high command.

Baghel said importance will be given to youths and women for party ticket distribution.

Congress will be raising people’s issues: Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said during the meetings which were held on Monday, discussions on various issues, including agitation programmes, how to further strengthen the organisation and how to form the Congress government in Punjab, took place.

You will see how Congress will be raising people’s issues, be it law and order, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act andthe India-US trade deal, said Warring.

The Congress on Monday held a series of meetings at the Congress Bhavan here, with different office bearers, including the party’s district presidents, MLAs, contested candidates and others, to plan the future course of action in the wake of the 2027 assembly polls.

The meetings were presided over by the Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Baghel and attended by several other senior leaders.