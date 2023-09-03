Rahul Gandhi to attend lecture programme at Leiden University in Netherland on Sep 10

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is all set to participate in several programmes during his visit to three European nations from September 7 to 11, will also be participating in a lecture programme at Leiden University in Netherlands on September 10.

According to a party leader, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a lecture event with the topic ‘India in the World’. It is an interaction between Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda

Besides the Congress leaders, Professor Jeanne Mifsud Bonnici will also be present in Netherland’s Wijnhaven.

The former Congress president will kick starting his trip of three European nations on September 6 and will participate in several programmes which includes visit to European Union Parliament and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

“Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Belgium’s capital city of Brussels on September 6 and on September 7 and 8, he will participate in several programmes, which include his visit to European Parliament and his meeting with Indian diaspora,” a source said.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting France, Belgium’s Brussels and Norway’s Oslo.

On September 9, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Paris at 3 p.m. and in evening at 5 p.m. he will participate in a University programme at 5 p.m.

The Congress leader will also attend a dinner programme on the same day.

Rahul Gandhi will be also attend a breakfast on September 9 which will be followed by meeting with the MPs, friends in France either inside or outside France’s Parliament.

He said that he will then also have lunch with the people from the Asian countries in the afternoon before proceeding for his meeting with the Labour Union of France.

Besides the hectic schedule in France, Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with the 300 to 400 Indian diaspora in Paris and then next day he will leave for Oslo.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first trip outside India after his membership was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the stay of conviction in a 2019 Modi surname remarks defamation case by the Supreme Court on August 4.

Earlier this year, he had visited US for over six day trip to US, where he addressed the Indian diaspora, attended a lecture programme at Stanford University and others in cities of San Francisco, Washington and New York.

In March this year, he had also visited UK and attended several programmes.

His statements in US and UK drew sharp responses from BJP.