Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Hyderabad Old City on November 28

Hyderabad: The Congress campaign in the Old City will get a boost with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled to visit Nampally, Charminar and other constituencies on Tuesday.

The Congress candidate from Nampally, Feroz Khan, is likely to give a tough fight to AIMIM candidate former Mayor Mohd Majid Hussain. The Congress leaders are confident of winning the seat and asked Rahul Gandhi to participate in the campaign in the Nampally constituency on Tuesday. Feroz Khan, who is contesting for the fourth consecutive time lost to AIMIM during the past three elections. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the gathering at Bazaarghat in the morning.

He will also attend a programme in Charminar constituency where he will address a roadshow at Noor Khan Bazar and other areas. “We have been running a serious campaign since the first day and we are delighted over the public response,” Mujeebullah Shareef, Congress’ Charminar candidate said.

Hyderabad DCC President, Sameer Waliullah, said that the Congress plans to revitalize SETWIN and bolster employment opportunities for Old City youth. He also envisioned comprehensive infrastructure development across all localities through the strengthening of the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority.

He appealed to the voters to give Congress a chance to usher in a transformative era for the Old City.