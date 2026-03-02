Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is going to visit Hyderabad on March 2.

As per the schedule, he will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) today at 9:40 am. He will be received by the Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy and other key leaders.

Rahul Gandhi to travel from Hyderabad to Vikarabad

Rahul Gandhi along with Revanth Reddy will then travel to Vikarabad to attend a training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

The DCC presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently participating in a 10-day training programme. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address them during the valedictory session.

Also Read Oil prices rise sharply in market trading after attacks in Middle East

Key political matters

During the visit to Hyderabad and then to Vikarabad, Revanth Reddy is likely to discuss key political matters with Rahul Gandhi.

The matters include the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Telangana, finalisation of candidates, and development initiatives planned ahead of Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Meenakshi Natarajan are likely to present a panel of names for the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state that will go to polls on March 16.

The deadline for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections has been set for March 5. Party discussions are currently focused on identifying potential candidates for the seats.

Among the names being considered in party circles are Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Justice Sudershan Reddy, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, V Hanumanth Rao, Ananthula Shyam Mohan, M Kodanda Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mohd Ali Shabbir, Harkara Venugopal, and Vem Narender Reddy.

Apart from the Rajya Sabha consultations, there is also a possibility that Rahul Gandhi may meet some surrendered senior Maoist leaders. He is also expected to interact with family members of a Youth Congress leader from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district who was arrested in New Delhi during a protest related to the AI Summit.