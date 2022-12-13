Rahul Gandhi with supporters leading Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bundi

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 13th December 2022 1:14 pm IST
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicks a football while leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding hands with supporters walking while leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his husband Robert Vadra, and daughter during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bundi, Dec 12 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares a light moment with her daughter during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

