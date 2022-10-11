Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect country, constitution: Yogendra Yadav

Hyderabad: An emergency meeting of social activists, voluntary organizations, student organizations and various other organizations was held at Gandhi Bhavan to review Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ padayatra.

Social activist Yogendra Yadav expressed his view in the meeting and said that Rahul Gandhi has started this march to protect constitutional values and promote the message of unity in the country. He also said that the country is facing many challenges and urged every citizen to walk hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi.

After reviewing the state of the country, Rahul Gandhi started the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ raising slogan of ‘Samaj Jodo’ and ‘Stop Hate’ in September, as a non-political pilgrimage that includes social activists as a part of this march.

Yogendra Yadav said that now is not the time to establish one’s opinion but to connect the hearts of the people. Many changes are being seen in the country post the commencement of this Yatra. RSS(Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has also realized that Minorities’ views are to be considered while taking any major decision, he said.

News editor of Siasat Daily Aamir Ali Khan, National President of AICCSSC Cell K. Raju, Congress leaders Madhu Goreshki, Malubati Vikramark, Mahesh Kumar Gaur, A. Diakar Malurvi, Sheikh Abdullah Sohail, social activist Khalid Rasool were present on this occasion. Social activists, Sara Mathews, Padmaja Shah, Afsar Jahan and others were also witnessed attending the meeting.

Aamir Ali Khan said that Rahul Gandhi has organized the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ regardless of religion, caste, and politics, which has gained him support from the people. Traditionally, Muslim, SC, and ST sections have always leaned towards the Congress. This padayatra by Rahul Gandhi has started to create unity in the country is commendable, he added.

Sara Mathews and Padmaja Shah insisted on not making the Bhagya Lakshmi temple a part of the program during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Charminar and said that the archaeological department had declared the temple unauthorized in 2013.