Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Two Telangana districts included

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake Bharat Jodi Yatra from September 7. A meeting of the chiefs of those States where the Yatra is likely to be passed has organized on Monday in New Delhi.

The General Secretary of AICC organization affairs K C Venugopal, Ex MP chief minister Digvijay Singh and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh has instructed the chiefs of 12 States to make preparation for the success of the Yatra.

The Yatra will cover two districts of Telangana where the Pradesh Congress Committee has started preparations.

The Chief of Pradesh Congress committee Revanth Reddy and former central minister Balram Nayak who are the convener of Yatra apprised the AICC leaders about the details of arrangements being made.

In Telangana, along with the selection of route, the places of addressing the people will also be identified.

Revanth Reddy said that party leaders and activists are busy making arrangements for the reception of Rahul Gandhi. Party shall be strengthened by the tour of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana state.

Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal have informed the chiefs of Telangana and other states that the Yatra will address the growing menace of communalism and price rise.

The Congress party is going to organize a dharna on September 4 in New Delhi against the price rise where the leaders of various states are likely to participate.