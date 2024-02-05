Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra resumes from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh



Ramgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Monday, the fourth day of his procession in the state.

After a night halt at Sidhu-Kanhu ground of the district on Sunday, the yatra resumed from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk this morning and will proceed to Chutupalu Valley where Gandhi will pay tribute to freedom fighters Saheed Sheikh Bhikhari and Tikait Umaro Singh, state Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said.

After reaching Irba in Ranchi district, he will interact with weavers at Indira Gandhi Handloom Process ground, he said.

The yatra, after a lunch break, will reach Ranchi’s Shaheed Ground where the Congress MP will address a public rally.

Gandhi had on Sunday said his party stands for the rights of tribals over ‘Jal-Jungle-Jamin’ (water, forest and land resources).

The yatra is underway in Jharkhand at a time when the JMM-led alliance government will seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday.

The Congress is a constituent of the alliance.

Gandhi’s night halt is scheduled in Khunti district on Monday. The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.