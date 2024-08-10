‘Rahul has become synonymous with politics of deception, propaganda, lies’: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging non-fulfillment of his party’s poll promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, and said the Congress leader has become synonymous with politics of deception, lies and deceit.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled just two out of a total of 59 promises that the party made during the state assembly elections.

The Congress has failed to fulfill six out of the seven poll promises made on education and 14 out of 15 promises made to deal with the issue of employment, he said.

Also Read Hidden camera found in washroom at Bengaluru cafe; worker booked

Breaking its promises seems to be the “DNA of Congress and Rahul Gandhi” with only three per cent of the poll promises being fulfilled by the party in Karnataka and remaining 97 per cent remaining unfulfilled, he added.

“People of Karnataka are feeling cheated. Wherever the Congress is in power, people of the state are feeling cheated. People of Himachal Pradesh are feeling cheated. Rahul Gandhi has become synonymous with politics of deception, propaganda, lies and deceit,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia also hit out at Gandhi while raising the issue of farmers suicide in Karnataka as he accused the Congress leader of pursuing “politics of pretense” to win votes.

“He has time to meet the farmers delegation in Delhi but there are media reports that as many as 1,200 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka. Why couldn’t Rahul Gandhi spare even a minute to meet them or direct the Karnataka chief minister to take cognizance of these cases?” he asked.

“It’s because Gandhi’s priorities are different. That’s why it becomes worrisome when he gives the people of Karnataka a chief minister who is himself promoting corruption. We all know about the MUDA scam in which SC and ST community members’ land has been allotted to the chief minister’s wife,” he said.

“The Congress is “anti-farmer and anti-SC, anti-ST and anti-OBC. They made false promises and failed to deliver on them after the elections, which amounts to deceiving the people of the country,” he added.

Bhatia also slammed the opposition’s INDIA bloc over their protest against various issues during the just-concluded Parliament Session and said while the ruling NDA government focused on public welfare, the opposition parties, “particularly Congress and Rahul Gandhi”, engaged in negative politics.

Asked about the opposition parties considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar from his office, the BJP spokesperson said a befitting reply will be given to them when the time comes.

India’s democracy and the ruling dispensation are so strong today, Bhatia said.

“Appropriate steps will be taken as per constitutional provisions and rules of business and procedure of the House,” he added.

On the Congress taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to people to make the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a memorable success, Bhatia hit back and said, “The Congress is anti-Bharat, anti-Tiranga. Anti-armed forces and anti-citizens. They have nothing in mind but destruction, incitement and anarchy.”

People of the country have very recently given a befitting response to the Congress, he said referring to the Lok Sabha elections results.

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over his appeal to people for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, alleging that he is attempting to appropriate a national symbol “his ideological kin have long disowned”.

Prime Minister Modi had on Friday asked people to make the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a memorable mass movement as he replaced his profile picture on X with the national flag and urged everyone to do the same.

“The non-biological Prime Minister is attempting to appropriate this national symbol, one that his ideological kin have long disowned, because his organization has no history and symbols that India can accept as its own,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on Saturday, reacting to Modi’s appeal.