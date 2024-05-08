‘Are you scared?’: Rahul hits back at Modi’s ‘Adani-Ambani’ jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insinuation about a potential deal with Ambani and Adani by asking, “Namaskar Modiji, are you scared?”

This retort was in reaction to Modi questioning why Rahul Gandhi had ceased mentioning Ambani and Adani during the election campaign, hinting at a hidden agreement.

“Normally, you would only discuss Ambani and Adani behind closed doors. But for the first time, you have mentioned ‘Ambani’ and ‘Adani’ publicly,” he remarked, in a video message posted on X on Wednesday, May 8.

“…..You also know that Adani-Ambani send money in tempo? Is this from your personal experience? Do one thing….send CBI and ED. Get a thorough investigation done…don’t panic.”

Further, he told people that the amount of money that PM Modi has given to them, the Congress will give the same to “the poor in India.”

“We will make many ‘lakhpatis’ with the ‘Mahalakshmi Yojna’ and ‘Pehli Naukri Yojana’,” he added.

Addressing a poll rally in Karimnagar, Telangana, Modi attacked Congress over the “Ambani-Adani” issue, demanding that the party explain to people why it has stopped raising the matter.

“Congress’ ‘Shehzada’ used to do this for the past five years,” Modi said, and asked if the party has struck a “deal”.

“Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight,” he asked.

“Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of ‘chori ka maal’ (loot). You have to answer the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government, accusing the Prime Minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.