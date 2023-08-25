Rahul hits out at UP teacher asking students to slap boy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out strongly against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a class 2 student from a minority community.

He said a holy place like a school is being turned into a “marketplace of hatred”

Also Read Video of UP teacher asking students to slap Muslim student leads to outrage

His reaction comes after a video of the school teacher’s act went viral on social media.

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” Gandhi said on microblogging site X in Hindi.

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.

Muzaffarnagar Police could have filed a Suo Moto FIR against the teacher when it was first reported to them. But they decided to take action against the teacher ONLY after the video went viral on social media. https://t.co/eGX1MQB4gM https://t.co/wV2CGROJCp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 25, 2023

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her dismay over the viral video, saying “what kind of classroom and society do we want to give to our future generations”.

“Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress,” she said on X.

मासूम बच्चों के मन में भेदभाव का ज़हर घोलना, स्कूल जैसे पवित्र स्थान को नफ़रत का बाज़ार बनाना – एक शिक्षक देश के लिए इससे बुरा कुछ नहीं कर सकता।



ये भाजपा का फैलाया वही केरोसिन है जिसने भारत के कोने-कोने में आग लगा रखी है।



बच्चे भारत का भविष्य हैं – उनको नफ़रत नहीं, हम सबको मिल… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

“We have to unite and speak against this hatred – for our country, for progress, for the coming generations,” she added.