Rahul hits out at UP teacher asking students to slap boy

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her dismay over the viral video, saying "what kind of classroom and society do we want to give to our future generations".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 12:28 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out strongly against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a class 2 student from a minority community.

He said a holy place like a school is being turned into a “marketplace of hatred”

Also Read
Video of UP teacher asking students to slap Muslim student leads to outrage

His reaction comes after a video of the school teacher’s act went viral on social media.

MS Education Academy

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” Gandhi said on microblogging site X in Hindi.

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her dismay over the viral video, saying “what kind of classroom and society do we want to give to our future generations”.

“Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress,” she said on X.

“We have to unite and speak against this hatred – for our country, for progress, for the coming generations,” she added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 12:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button