Rahul invites Sonepat farmers whom he met last week for lunch

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 9:37 am IST
Rahul Gandhi with Farmers in Sonipat
Sonipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plants paddy saplings with farmers at a farm in Sonipat district, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Gandhi was seen driving a tractor, sowing seeds, and doing conversations with farmers at the fields in Baroda and Madina. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_08_2023_000088B)

New Delhi: A week after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat, he invited them for lunch here on Friday, party sources said.

BookMyMBBS

A Congress source said that Rahul Gandhi on Friday had lunch with the family members of the farmers at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence here.

Also Read
Vandalisation case: Kerala HC stays trial against staffers of Rahul’s Wayanad office

The former Lok Sabha MP had visited the Madina village in Sonepat and interacted with the farmers and assured them of his support on the morning of July 8.

MS Education Academy

During his visit to their farm lands, Rahul Gandhi had planted paddy saplings, drove a tractor and also shared food with them in the fields.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 9:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button