Rahul invites Sonepat farmers whom he met last week for lunch

New Delhi: A week after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat, he invited them for lunch here on Friday, party sources said.

A Congress source said that Rahul Gandhi on Friday had lunch with the family members of the farmers at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence here.

The former Lok Sabha MP had visited the Madina village in Sonepat and interacted with the farmers and assured them of his support on the morning of July 8.

During his visit to their farm lands, Rahul Gandhi had planted paddy saplings, drove a tractor and also shared food with them in the fields.