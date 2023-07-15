Vandalisation case: Kerala HC stays trial against staffers of Rahul’s Wayanad office

Advocate T Asif Ali, who appeared for the petitioners, said none of the witnesses have attributed any role to the four staff members in damaging Mahatma Gandhi's photo at the office.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2023 8:40 am IST
Kerala HC orders police to protect Asianet offices

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has stayed trial proceedings in a case registered against staffers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office for allegedly causing damage to a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi kept inside the office.

BookMyMBBS

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued an interim order staying the proceedings at a local court against four staff members of Rahul Gandhi in the case which was registered last year.

Also Read
Wayanad: 25 SFI workers arrested for attacking Rahul Gandhi’s office

In June last year, the student wing of the CPI(M) had allegedly vandalised the office during a protest and later a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a lawyer claiming that the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unnamed persons.

MS Education Academy

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala had alleged that it was Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff who had damaged Mahatma Gandhi’s photo to put blame on SFI activists.

The court, in an order dated July 13, also issued notice to the complainant in the case registered in 2022.

The petitioners claimed that they were added as accused, and a final report was filed by the police.

Advocate T Asif Ali, who appeared for the petitioners, said none of the witnesses have attributed any role to the four staff members in damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s photo at the office.

The alleged incident was reported when a protest march of the SFI against the Congress leader turned violent.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2023 8:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button