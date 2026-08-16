Rahul lauds youth for standing against Modi’s ‘violent regime’

Gandhi shared on social media a video of his interaction with students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Rahul Gandhi interacts with students who faced police brutality during CJP protests
Rahul Gandhi interacts with students who faced police brutality during CJP protests

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, August 16, said the courage with which India’s youngsters have stood firm against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “violent regime” is commendable, as he lauded the girls who faced “misbehavior, verbal abuse and violence” at the hands of “BJP goons.”

Gandhi shared on social media a video of his interaction with students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan‘s resignation over the issue of paper leaks and faced alleged police excesses on July 20.

Gandhi hears students who faced police ‘brutality, harassment’

Gandhi heard the students’ experiences of police “brutality” and “harassment” that followed after they raised their voice.

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The interaction between Gandhi and the students took place earlier this month.

In a post in Hindi along with the video, Gandhi said, “The courage and resilience with which India’s youngsters have stood firm against Modiji’s violent regime, demanding accountability, is commendable.”

They raised their voice with peace, love and humour, the Leader of Opposition of the Lok Sabha said.

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‘Their voices cannot be silenced’

“I am proud of every single young person—especially the girls who faced the BJP goons’ misbehaviour, verbal abuse and violence, even being forced to apologise to the prime minister,” Gandhi said.

But now, their voices cannot be silenced, he asserted.

On August 22, “Chhatron ki Goonj,” an event where he interacts with students, is arriving in Pune, and this time it will be exclusively for girls, Gandhi said.

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“Now, the girls will speak and the country will listen,” the Congress leader added.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, “Listen in — what Modiji’s violent regime did to students in Delhi on July 20 — the mistreatment and brutality.”

Gandhi had addressed a press conference after meeting the students on August 5. The five students with whom he had appeared before the media included model Rhiya Ahir, whose picture blocking a police van during student protests in Mumbai had gone viral. She has approached police alleging online harassment.

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