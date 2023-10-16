Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to begin Telangana campaign with Vijay Bheri Padyatra 

Hyderabad: The Congress party has announced the launch of its election campaign in Telangana, with leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to address rallies in five districts over three days.

The campaign will commence on October 18 following a special puja at the renowned Ramappa Mandir, located 15 km from Mulugu town, starting at 4 pm.

Manikrao Thakre, AICC general secretary in-charge of Telangana, and Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy unveiled the campaign details.

On the inaugural day, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will address a women’s rally in Bhopalpalli. This visit is being referred to as the “Vijay Bheri Padyatra.”

Following the women’s rally, Priyanka Gandhi will return to New Delhi, while Rahul Gandhi will continue his tour for two more days.

On October 19, Gandhi will visit Mulugu in Mahbubabad, Bhopalpalli in Warangal and later visit Ramagundam where he will meet employees of Sangareni Collieries to discuss their concerns.

He will also engage in a public meeting at Pedapalli and hold discussions with representatives of the Rice Wheat Association and local farmers.

In the evening, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a padayatra and public meeting in Karimnagar. On the same day, he will address rallies and public meetings in Jagtiyal, Bodhan, and Armour.

Additionally, he will meet with the families of bidi workers and individuals who have returned from Gulf countries. He plans to visit the Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan and meet with sugar and turmeric farmers in Armour. The day will conclude with a public meeting in Nizamabad Town.

Revanth Reddy stated that after the Dussehra festival, a second phase of campaigning is anticipated. Once candidate nominations are filed, national leaders will join the third phase of the campaign.

The Congress party aims to make a significant impact in Telangana during this election season.