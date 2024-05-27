Rahul, Priyanka will not be blamed for LS poll defeat: Shah

Shah said Kharge is going to lose his job.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2024 2:21 pm IST
We will take PoK back, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Kushinagar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will lose his job after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on June 4 but Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be blamed for the defeat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Shah said Rahul Gandhi’s people will also do a press conference post polls, saying they lost due to EVMs.

“I have the details of the first five phases. In five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has crossed 310 seats. Rahul will not cross 40 and Akhilesh Yadav will not get even 4 seats on June 4,” he said at an election rally here.

Shah said Kharge is going to lose his job as ‘bhai behen’ (Rahul, Priyanka) will not be blamed for the defeat.

He also said that opposition parties will snatch reservation of Dalits, backwards and tribals and give it to Muslims but the BJP will not let it happen.

