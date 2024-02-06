Rahul promises modified GST if Oppn bloc comes to power

**EDS: IMAGE VIA INC** Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_29_2024_000055B)

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced a new financial model for the small and medium businesses and industries with special focus on backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis and the poor, who will benefit by it.

He also said if the Opposition alliance government comes to power, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be modified.

Addressing a press conference on the 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand’s Gumla, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the INDIA bloc is intact, adding that seat-sharing formulas are being discussed and will be resolved soon.

Replying to a question on removing the 50 per cent cap on reservation, the former Congress President said that it was an artificial and unfair cap.

He maintained that while protecting reservation rights of the Dalits and Adivasis, the 50 per cent cap will be removed.

Rahul Gandhi also said that a caste census would be conducted in the country to find out the exact status of various castes.

He informed mediapersons that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who participated in the Yatra recently, had told him that it would soon be started in his state.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on its 24th day on Tuesday. The national flag was handed over to the Odisha unit at a ceremony.

The Yatra completed its first phase in Jharkhand and will return to the state on February 14 for the second phase.

“Today, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bid goodbye to Phase I of its Jharkhand leg,” party General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.

