Rahul says India’s education system failing young generation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said fixing the education system begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:
Congress leader Rhaul Gandhi
Congress leader Rhaul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, September 11, said India’s education system was failing the very generation it was meant to lift and asked students, parents and teachers to tell him why they have lost hope in it.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said fixing the education system begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day.

“India’s education system is failing the very generation it was meant to lift. Paper leaks. Crushing fees. Decaying infrastructure. Millions of young Indians work honestly, and the system still lets them down,” Gandhi said on X.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“Fixing it begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day. Students, parents, teachers, tell me: why have you lost hope in the education system?” he said.

Gandhi asked students, parents and teachers to share their experiences, evidence and ideas on an online link he shared.

“Together, we will bring hope back,” Gandhi added.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Congress leader’s remarks came ahead of the fifth edition of his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ initiative, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on September 19. He has asserted that hearing the voice of every student in the country is essential to changing the system.

Gandhi has held four ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The last one in Pune on August 22 was for girl students.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button