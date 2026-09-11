Rahul says India’s education system failing young generation

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, September 11, said India’s education system was failing the very generation it was meant to lift and asked students, parents and teachers to tell him why they have lost hope in it.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said fixing the education system begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day.

“India’s education system is failing the very generation it was meant to lift. Paper leaks. Crushing fees. Decaying infrastructure. Millions of young Indians work honestly, and the system still lets them down,” Gandhi said on X.

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मेरे प्यारे छात्रों, युवाओं और भारत के Gen Z,



आपके साथ सारा देश देख रहा है कि आज एक टूटी हुई शिक्षा व्यवस्था ने आपकी उम्मीदों की लौ को बुझा कर आपके भविष्य को अंधेरे में धकेल दिया है।



‘छात्रों की गूंज’ के माध्यम से मैं अलग-अलग शहरों में आपसे मिलकर आपकी चुनौतियां समझ रहा हूं। इसी… pic.twitter.com/WMrQEqmEZR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 10, 2026

“Fixing it begins with listening to those who experience its failures every day. Students, parents, teachers, tell me: why have you lost hope in the education system?” he said.

Gandhi asked students, parents and teachers to share their experiences, evidence and ideas on an online link he shared.

“Together, we will bring hope back,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader’s remarks came ahead of the fifth edition of his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ initiative, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on September 19. He has asserted that hearing the voice of every student in the country is essential to changing the system.

Gandhi has held four ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The last one in Pune on August 22 was for girl students.