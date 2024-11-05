Rahul set to attend district development meeting, inaugurate project in Raebareli

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and participate in other local events is his parliamentary constituency Raebareli on Tuesday.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived here this morning and immediately left for his constituency.

Gandhi will inaugurate the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli, UP Congress president Ajay Rai said.

Following that, he will lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting.

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.

This will be Gandhi’s first official meeting with local officials since becoming an MP.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among members of Parliament, state legislatures and local governments.