Rahul sounds LS poll bugle in Telangana, releases Congress’ 5 guarantees

By Vivek Bhoomi

Hyderabad: Drawing parallels between BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the use of government agencies to tap phones and extort money from the citizens, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government has turned the ”Enforcement Directorate” into an ”Extortion Directorate.”

Calling the electoral bonds the “world’s largest scam,” he said that it was all about ‘”paisa do, dhandha lo.”

Addressing the Congress ”Jana Jatara Sabha” held in Tukkuguda, where the Congress’ five guarantees in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was released by him on Saturday, April 6, he claimed that one day the CBI threatened a company, and the very next day the company buys electoral bonds and donated money to BJP.

“A company gets thousands of crores worth of infrastructural projects, and it is found that 15 days before that the company has given crores to BJP. BJP is running the world’s biggest washing machine,” he quipped.

5 guarantees

Explaining the five guarantees in Congress” manifesto, he promised that Congress would introduce the “Apprenticeship Guarantee Programme” where the job-seekers will be trained and hired as apprentices in companies and institutions both in the public and private domains for one year, with a remuneration of Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Through “Naari Nyay,” he said that there will be no household in the country with less than Rs 1 lakh income, as the scheme will ensure that Rs 1 lakh is deposited per year in the bank account of one woman in every family across the country, which he predicted will be a revolutionary step which will change the face of the country.

He assured that Congress will waive off all loans of the farmers and will give legal protection for minimum support price by using Bharat Ratna Dr MS Swaminathan’s formula for calculating MSP.

For workers engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and working in companies or anywhere, he assured that through “Shramik Nyay,” Congress government will bring a minimum wage legislation to ensure a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day.

Caste Census

Calling the party’s guarantee of “Jaati Jan Ganan,” (Caste Census) a historic promise, he said that the OBC, SC, ST, EBC and minority communities will come to know how deprived have they become concerning their population in the media, companies, bureaucracy, institutions and everywhere in this country.

“It is like an x-ray which will bring out the truth. After that, we will do a financial and institutional survey, which will enable us to know in whose hands the country’s wealth is, and in the hands of which sections. And then there will be revolutionary work which will be done, to give all these deprived sections the right which they deserve,” he promised.

Rahul Gandhi also announced that diesel subsidies will be given to the fishermen community, and loans will be disbursed to them through fishing cooperative banks. He said that there are five guarantees for each of these five sections (youth, women, farmers, workers and the weaker and marginalised sections which have been detailed in the Congress’ manifesto.

“The Constitution protects all, but BJP wants to abolish it. This fight is for protecting the Constitution and Democracy. We have defeated the B-team of BJP in Telangana. Now we will defeat the A-team,” Gandhi declared.

“I want to see ‘Made in Telangana’ compete with ‘Made in China,’ and inspire states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prosper the same way. The people of Telangana have already proved how all sections can live in harmony. This message is spreading across the country. Sonia Ji has always stood by the people of Telangana. I will be your soldier in Delhi, and I’ll be at your service whenever anybody calls me, even if it is a little child,” Rahul assured.