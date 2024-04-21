Rahul unwell, to miss INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was set to participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, will not be able to attend as he “took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present”, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, Ramesh said.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present,” Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said.

“Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji is of course attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Satna,” he said.

Besides Kharge, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s spouse Kalpana are expected to address the ‘Ulgulan Nyay’ rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.