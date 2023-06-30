Rahul visits relief camps in Manipur’s Moirang

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th June 2023 12:37 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi listening to the plight of citizens of Manipur. Photo: Twitter.

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited two relief camps at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

Gandhi was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, they said.

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.

