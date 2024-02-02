Rahul’s ‘body double’ used during Cong yatra in Assam identified: Himanta

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma also asserted that the "body double" left the yatra midway after a media outlet reported about his presence, creating a controversy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 7:10 pm IST
Rahul's 'body double' used during Cong yatra in Assam identified: Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, February 2, claimed that the “body double” allegedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state has been “identified” and details will be revealed later.

“We have identified the body double, which was used by Rahul Gandhi during the padyatra. We have now confirmed that during most of the roadshows, Rahul was not cheering the crowd. His body double was cheering the crowd,” the CM claimed.

Sarma said he will call a press meet on the issue and reveal the identity and other details of the “body double” once Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the state, after completing his two-day trip, beginning Saturday.

“After they (media outlet) exposed and uploaded the photograph, that person quietly left Assam from Guwahati airport to Delhi without participating in the last leg (of the yatra),” he said.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ journeyed through Assam from January 18 to January 25, during which Gandhi had locked horns with Sarma on several occasions.

