Raid conducted at restaurant in Kompally

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted an inspection at a restaurant in Kompally on Monday.

The inspection was also conducted in two more restaurants within the Rangareddy limits.

Inspection at restaurant in Kompally

At Kompally, the inspection was conducted at Train Theme Restaurant. During the inspection, the team found infested cashew stock and cauliflower and onions in bad condition.

Apart from that, a blockage of water in the sink was also observed.

Following the inspection, statutory samples were collected and sent to the lab.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗩𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



* Expired food items found

* Rat faeces found in store room

* Vegetables stored for long time in refrigerator found to be substandard

* Stagnant water, foul smell observed in kitchen



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 27, 2024

Expired food found in Prism Restaurant and Bar

Apart from the inspection at the restaurant in Kompally, the team has checked the premises of other restaurants. At Prism Restaurant and Bar, located in Vattinagulapally, the team found expired food. In the storeroom, rat feces were found.

Moreover, vegetables stored for a long time in the refrigerator were found to be substandard. In the kitchen, stagnant water and a foul smell were observed.

* Dalchini found in store was not in proper condition and so discarded

* Medical records of food handlers not available

* Unlabelled tea Powder, Infested foxtail millet (korralu) found and discarded.

* Pest control programme is not initiated.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 27, 2024

At Taaza All Day Breakfast, Medchal, food colors were found in the storeroom. The dalchini found in the store was not in proper condition. Medical records of food handlers were not available, and a pest control program had not been initiated.

The inspections at the restaurant in Kompally and other areas in Rangareddy district follow raids at hotels in the Hyderabad district.

The course of action the task force will take against them remains to be seen.