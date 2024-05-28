Raid conducted at restaurant in Kompally

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted an inspection at a restaurant in Kompally on Monday.
The inspection was also conducted in two more restaurants within the Rangareddy limits.
Inspection at restaurant in Kompally
At Kompally, the inspection was conducted at Train Theme Restaurant. During the inspection, the team found infested cashew stock and cauliflower and onions in bad condition.
Apart from that, a blockage of water in the sink was also observed.
Following the inspection, statutory samples were collected and sent to the lab.
Expired food found in Prism Restaurant and Bar
Apart from the inspection at the restaurant in Kompally, the team has checked the premises of other restaurants. At Prism Restaurant and Bar, located in Vattinagulapally, the team found expired food. In the storeroom, rat feces were found.
Moreover, vegetables stored for a long time in the refrigerator were found to be substandard. In the kitchen, stagnant water and a foul smell were observed.
At Taaza All Day Breakfast, Medchal, food colors were found in the storeroom. The dalchini found in the store was not in proper condition. Medical records of food handlers were not available, and a pest control program had not been initiated.
The inspections at the restaurant in Kompally and other areas in Rangareddy district follow raids at hotels in the Hyderabad district.
The course of action the task force will take against them remains to be seen.