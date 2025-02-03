Raids at restaurants in Hyderabad uncover cockroach infestation

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety department’s team conducted raids on Monday, February 3 at Indian Durbar Restaurant in Narayanaguda and Hotel Ashoka in Lakdikapul.

Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

At Indian Durbar Restaurant in Narayanaguda, the food safety team noted several hygiene and food safety violations including food handlers operating without aprons, boiled eggs stored near drains uncovered, and a severe cockroach infestation in the kitchen.

Further violations included food items in the fridge without preparation or expiry dates, rotten vegetables discarded due to fungal infestations, and sanitary items stored alongside food. Synthetic food colours were observed in use, and expired items, such as masala powder and flavoured syrups were discarded.

At Ashoka restaurant in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul, the food safety team noted that the kitchen was found in poor condition with untidy walls, a foul odour, and a cockroach infestation. Rusty vessels were discovered in both the kitchen and refrigerator and synthetic food colors were used in prepared dishes.

The inspection also uncovered rotten brinjal and cauliflower, which were promptly discarded. Despite more than 140 employees on-site, the hotel lacked a FoSTaC trained supervisor. Expired food items, including rosemary and curry-cut chicken, were found and discarded.

Additionally, Hyderabad’s restaurant failed to provide water analysis reports.

On February 1, food safety department’s team conducted raids at Kishkinda Kitchen and Poshnosh lounge and bar in Jubliee Hills.

During an inspection at Kiskhindha Kitchen, the food safety team observed that water analysis reports, Fostac certificates, and employee medical records were not provided. The kitchen was found in poor hygiene conditions, with refrigerators containing food waste and clogged drains. Semi-prepared food and raw materials were stored together, while vegetables such as lemons and potatoes were spoiled.

At Poshnoosh Lounge and Bar, the food safety team noted that the restaurant in Hyderabad was operating with an expired license. Essential documents like water analysis reports, pest control records, Fostac certificates, and medical records of employees were missing.

The food safety department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.










