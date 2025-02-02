Raids reveal insect infestation at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety department’s team conducted raids on February 1 at Kishkinda Kitchen and Poshnosh lounge and bar in Jubliee Hills.

Multiple food safety and hygiene violations found

During an inspection at Kiskhindha Kitchen, the food safety team observed that water analysis reports, Fostac certificates, and employee medical records were not provided. The kitchen was found in poor hygiene conditions, with refrigerators containing food waste and clogged drains. Semi-prepared food and raw materials were stored together, while vegetables such as lemons and potatoes were spoiled.

Additionally, live cockroaches were observed, and rodent infestation was confirmed with rat feces found in several storage areas. Expired food items, including Real Fruit Orange Juice and Button Mushrooms were discarded. Food handlers working at Hyderabad’s restaurant were also seen working without gloves, further raising health concerns.

𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻 (𝗞𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗱𝗶 𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶), 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗼. 𝟯𝟲, 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀

01.02.2025



* Water analysis reports, Fostac certificates and medical records of employees were not provided.



* Refrigerators are found to be littered with food waste and… pic.twitter.com/1NcX4k4qxA — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 2, 2025

At Poshnoosh Lounge and Bar, the food safety team noted that the restaurant in Hyderabad was operating with an expired license. Essential documents like water analysis reports, pest control records, Fostac certificates, and medical records of employees were missing.

The kitchen was found in poor condition, with refrigerators not cleaned or defrosted properly. The floor lacked proper drainage, and there was an open exterior without a window or insect-proof screen. Veg and non-veg items, along with food and non-food products, were stored together on the ground.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Jubilee Hills area on 01.02.2025.



𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗻𝗼𝘀𝗵 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗼 𝟯𝟲, 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀



* Found to be operating with expired license (20.12.2024)



* Water analysis reports, Pest Control records and… pic.twitter.com/VF1NI0xXPN — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 2, 2025

Expired and misbranded products, including Sichuan Pepper with no importer details and Citric Acid meant for industrial use, were seized. Several expired food items were found at Hyderabad’s restaurants such as Soy Sauce, Papad packets, and Rasam powder were discarded.

In addition, loose cashew nuts were found to be infested with insects.

Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections since March and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops in Hyderabad, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.