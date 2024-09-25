Raids conducted at popular clubs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at popular clubs in Hyderabad.

During the inspections, the team found several irregularities.

Hygiene issues found during raids at clubs in Hyderabad

At Nizam Club, located in Saifabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen premises.

They also noted water seepage from the ceiling above the grinding area. The drains were clogged, and water stagnation was observed.

Also Read Food safety team raids tiffin centres, hostels in Hyderabad

Additionally, beetle infestations were found in wheat flour and urad dal in the store room. Dustbins were left open at several points without proper lids.

Task Force team has conducted inspections in Saifabad and Abids area on 24.09.2024.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯, 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗳𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱



* FBO found operating food business without any valid FSSAI license.



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, Pest Control Records for… pic.twitter.com/3sb2Ju0CIy — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 25, 2024

At Fateh Maidan Club, one of the popular clubs located in LB Stadium, Abids, Hyderabad, the team found that the windows were open without insect-proof screens.

Moreover, semi-prepared food items stored in the refrigerator were uncovered and not properly labeled.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯, 𝗟𝗕 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺, 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗱𝘀

24.09.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at prominent location.



* Food handlers inside kitchen were found without haircaps, aprons & gloves.



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers… pic.twitter.com/lTyfeCLll5 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 25, 2024

Inspections at supermarket and sweet shop

Recently, raids were also conducted at a supermarket and a sweet shop in Hyderabad.

The inspections took place at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop.

In recent months, similar raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, supermarkets, hostels, sweet shops, and PG accommodations in Hyderabad to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.