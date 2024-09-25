Raids conducted at popular clubs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at popular clubs in Hyderabad.
During the inspections, the team found several irregularities.
Hygiene issues found during raids at clubs in Hyderabad
At Nizam Club, located in Saifabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen premises.
They also noted water seepage from the ceiling above the grinding area. The drains were clogged, and water stagnation was observed.
Additionally, beetle infestations were found in wheat flour and urad dal in the store room. Dustbins were left open at several points without proper lids.
At Fateh Maidan Club, one of the popular clubs located in LB Stadium, Abids, Hyderabad, the team found that the windows were open without insect-proof screens.
Moreover, semi-prepared food items stored in the refrigerator were uncovered and not properly labeled.
Inspections at supermarket and sweet shop
Recently, raids were also conducted at a supermarket and a sweet shop in Hyderabad.
The inspections took place at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop.
In recent months, similar raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, supermarkets, hostels, sweet shops, and PG accommodations in Hyderabad to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.