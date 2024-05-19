Raids conducted at top restaurants in Hyderabad; unhygienic conditions found

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted inspections at top restaurants in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the inspections, the team found unhygienic conditions.

Inspection at restaurants in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

In the Lakdikapul area, inspections were conducted at Rayalaseema Ruchulu and Shah Ghouse.

At Rayalaseema Ruchulu, the team found maida highly infected with black beetles, tamarind infested with insects, expired Amul Gold milk, unlabelled cashews, and jowar roti.

Moreover, improper storage practices were also noticed at the restaurant. Hygiene issues such as a blocked drain and open windows in the kitchen area were also found.

At one of the famous restaurants in Hyderabad, Shah Ghouse, unlabeled prepared/semi-prepared food was found in storage.

Additionally, hygiene issues such as water stagnation were also found during the inspection.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Lakdikapul area on 18.05.2024.



Rayalaseema Ruchulu



* Maida highly infested with black beetles was found and destroyed (20 kg)



* Tamarind – Infested with insects destroyed (2 kg)



* Expired Amul gold milk was discarded.



contd.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/Je9pFonFpF — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 18, 2024

Inspections in Khairatabad area

In the Khairatabad area, the task force conducted inspections at Kamat Hotel and Hotel Sukha Sagar Veg Restaurant.

At Kamat Hotel, the team found unlabeled noodles and tea powder packets. Furthermore, food handlers were found without medical fitness certificates, hair caps, and gloves.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Khairatabad area on 17.05.2024.



Kamat Hotel



* Unlabeled noodles and tea powder packets worth Rs. 25,000 seized



* Food handlers found without Medical fitness certificates and haircaps/gloves



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/2FXTFtbYWH — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 18, 2024

In the case of Hotel Sukha Sagar Veg Restaurant, JK Button Mushroom Packets were found without manufacturing and use-by dates.

Moreover, the kitchen premises of the restaurant had no separation from the outside environment.

The course of action the task force will take against the restaurants in Hyderabad remains to be seen.