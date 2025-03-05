Raidurgam land NOC case: Telangana HC unhappy with CS after failure to file counter

Hyderabad: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court expressed strong criticism toward the chief secretary for failing to file a counter affidavit in a writ petition challenging the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) by the Rangareddy district collector concerning private land in Raidurgam, Hyderabad.

The court adjourned the case to March 10, warning that if the affidavit is not submitted by then, it may refer the matter to investigative agencies such as the CBI or ED and demand a report.

The petition alleges that the NOC issuance could harm public interest.

The dispute involves a 200-square-yard plot in Prashanthi Hills, Raidurgam, for which the Rangareddy collector issued an NOC in 2023.

The petitioner, Allagadda Chennamma, challenged this order, arguing that district collectors lack authority to issue NOCs for private land without government interest. She contended that the decision was arbitrary and violated legal norms.

In response, the court suo motu impleaded the chief secretary and sought clarification on the legal basis for granting collectors authority to issue NOCs for document registration or property ownership declarations. Meanwhile, it directed all parties to maintain status quo on the property.