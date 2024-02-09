Railways land-for-job case: Court grants interim bail to Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the ED claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the ED claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the court in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

During the proceedings, the court asked the ED why it needed the accused’s custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

