Railways nab fake TTE on Bengaluru-Shivamogga route

The accused admitted that he had boarded the train posing as a TTE with the intention of collecting money from passengers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 9:29 pm IST
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Mysuru: A 26-year-old man who allegedly impersonated a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and attempted to collect money from passengers aboard a train has been arrested and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action.

The accused has been identified as MK Rakibuddin, a resident of Shivamogga district.

According to railway officials, Deputy TTE J Yashwanth of Bengaluru lodged a written complaint at the Arsikere GRP police station on June 2. The incident came to light on June 1 while officials were conducting ticket-checking duties on the KSR Bengaluru–Shivamogga Town Jan Shatabdi Express.

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During inspection of the C-1 coach after the train crossed Arsikere station, officials noticed a man claiming to be a TTE. When questioned, he allegedly produced a fake identity card displayed on his mobile phone and introduced himself as a railway official.

Suspicious of his behaviour, railway staff conducted further verification and discovered that he was neither a railway employee nor an authorised ticket examiner. The accused admitted that he had boarded the train posing as a TTE with the intention of collecting money from passengers.

Railway authorities immediately detained the suspect and handed him over to the Arsikere Government Railway Police for further investigation.

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A case has been registered, and police are examining if any passengers were cheated or extorted during the journey.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 9:29 pm IST

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