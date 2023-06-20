Railways rejects communal angle over Odisha train accident

As investigations are still underway by the CBI, rumours are being circulated on social media platforms alleging that a Soro railway signal Junior Engineer (JE) and his family are untraceable from June 2, the night when the monstrous triple train accident took place in Odisha claiming 292 lives and injuring thousands.

However, the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the Eastern Railway has denied such reports adding that the Railways staff is fully cooperating with the central investigation agency.

“A few media reports have stated that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. None of our officials have been absent from duty ever since the train tragedy. The entire staff is part of the enquiry and appears before the CBI when required,” CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary clarified to ANI.

#WATCH | Balasore train accident | "A few media reports are coming in that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present & a part of inquiry. They are appearing before agency," says Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO South Eastern… pic.twitter.com/Htc538cIFp — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

It should be noted that there has been no official statement from the CBI regarding the false claim.

Rumours started circulating that the house of the junior engineer was locked since June 2. Many alleged that the staff belonged to a minority community.

On June 6, after suggestions from the Railway Board and an FIR lodged by the Balasore police, the CBI took over to probe into the triple train accident.

Railways sources told Indian Express that CBI had sealed the relay room and other equipment at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station to secure evidence. Railway staff have been interrogated by the central investigating agency, and their mobiles, log books and digital logs have been seized for forensic examination.

On June 2, the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express collided with a goods train. Soon after a Howrah-bound Yehswanthput Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction, collided with Coromandel causing several coaches to derail. As many as 292 lives were lost and thousands were injured.

Opposition parties blamed the Central government for the accident and demanded Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation.

“This is the biggest train accident of this century and a proper investigation must be conducted,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief told reporters.

“Something must be behind this. The truth must come out. Why didn’t the anti-collision system work?” Banerjee said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the accident site and was briefed by Railway Minister Vaishnaw, said no one would be spared and strong action would be taken against those found guilty.