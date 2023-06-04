In Pics: Triple train accident in Balasore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 4th June 2023 2:04 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page
Balasore: Workers engaged restore Railway track at the end of rescue and search operation after the accident involving three trains that claimed at least 288 people and left 800 others injured, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Odhisha Sunday, June 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 4th June 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button