Rain fury: Karnataka CM holds meeting with officials to assess situation

Bengaluru: As rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of coastal districts, which have been worst affected, in Udupi to assess the situation and to take stock of the rescue and relief operations.

Rains have continued in several parts of Malnad and coastal Karnataka causing flood like situation, also there have been several incidents of land-slide and sea-erosion.

Rivers in the region have swelled, several dams have reached the brim and there is severe waterlogging in agriculture fields and low-lying areas causing damages to crops and properties.

Also Read Husband seeks alimony from working wife, Karnataka HC quashes plea

Similar is the situation in adjoining districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

Rains and increase in water level in rivers and dams is a cause of worry in a few northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Yadgir.

Water is being let out through 15 crest gates at Yadgir’s Basava Sagara dam into Krishna river. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of about one lakh cusecs. People living along the river side have been asked to vacate to safer areas.

With Vijayanagara’s Tungabhadra dam almost reaching its capacity and increasing water flow in the river, there are threats of some of the monuments at the heritage site of Hampi like Purandara Mantapa getting inundated, sources said.

“I’m holding a meeting in Udupi regarding the flood damage control, where issues pertaining to Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts will also be discussed, after that I will be visiting Maravanthe beach and other places that have been affected by rains in Udupi,” CM Bommai said earlier.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he said he will not be visiting Uttara Kannada now and, instead, visit the district along with Belagavi in a few days.

Bommai had on Tuesday visited rain and land-slide affected Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.