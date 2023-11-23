Rain lashes parts of Telangana, more in store for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The city and other parts of Telangana witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Thursday. People in Hyderabad woke up to gloomy skies with scattered drizzle across the city. Towards the evening downpour intensified, with some areas like Hayatnagar receiving up to 7mm of rainfall until 7 pm.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. According to meteorologists, rain is the result of a low-pressure system that has been developing in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to influence weather conditions across the state.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Chandrayangutta received 6.8 mm and Rajendranagar 5.5 mm until 7 pm on Thursday. The rest of the city is also witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

TSDPS data shows that most of the districts in the state received moderate rainfall, with Mahabubabad district receiving 4.8 cm and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 3.9 cm.

IMD also forecasts a dip in the temperature across the state wherein minimum temperatures are likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.