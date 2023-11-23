Rain lashes parts of Telangana, more in store for next 3 days

IMD also forecasts a dip in the temperature across the state wherein minimum temperatures are likely to be around 19 degrees Celcius

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2023 8:44 pm IST
Rains To Continue For Next Three Days Hyderabad
TSDPS data showing rain until 7pm on Thursday

Hyderabad: The city and other parts of Telangana witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Thursday. People in Hyderabad woke up to gloomy skies with scattered drizzle across the city. Towards the evening downpour intensified, with some areas like Hayatnagar receiving up to 7mm of rainfall until 7 pm.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. According to meteorologists, rain is the result of a low-pressure system that has been developing in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to influence weather conditions across the state.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Chandrayangutta received 6.8 mm and Rajendranagar 5.5 mm until 7 pm on Thursday. The rest of the city is also witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

MS Education Academy

TSDPS data shows that most of the districts in the state received moderate rainfall, with Mahabubabad district receiving 4.8 cm and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 3.9 cm.

IMD also forecasts a dip in the temperature across the state wherein minimum temperatures are likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2023 8:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button