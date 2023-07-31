Rainfall brings surge in cases of conjunctivitis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the recent rainfall, Telangana, particularly Hyderabad is witnessing the outbreak of conjunctivitis. The residents are urged to maintain hand hygiene and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from eye infection.

Dr. Syed Maaz Mohiuddin, an Ophthalmologist at Eye Care Super Specialty Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, advised that individuals should pay close attention to hand cleanliness in addition to caring for their eyes.

How to prevent transmission of conjunctivitis in Hyderabad

To prevent the transmission of conjunctivitis, people should refrain from touching towels and other personal items used by affected individuals. Also avoiding crowded places can help minimize the spread of the infection from person to person.

The doctor emphasized that although conjunctivitis is generally not dangerous, the affected individuals should take care to prevent further transmission. Usually, the symptoms subside within a week without requiring any specific treatment. However, during an epidemic, the infection can spread quickly, so those afflicted with conjunctivitis in Hyderabad should take necessary precautions to safeguard others from contracting the infection.

Rainfall triggers conjunctivitis cases in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana

Ophthalmologists have observed that the eye infection tends to spread more during wet and cold weather conditions.

Due to the prevailing weather condition after the recent rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, individuals should prioritize maintaining eye hygiene and avoid sharing personal items with others during this period.

Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin added that some patients with conjunctivitis may also experience a sore throat and fever, but there is no need to panic. Taking preventive measures can help control the spread of the disease.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

The symptoms of conjunctivitis include

Eye redness Watery eye Itching, and discomfort in the eyes. etc.

Though the above are the symptoms of conjunctivitis, it is crucial not to self-medicate with antibiotics if they occur.

The patients should consult an ophthalmologist for appropriate medical advice and prescription, as using the wrong medication can have adverse effects on their condition.