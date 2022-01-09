Rainfall expected in Hyderabad over next two days

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad who are already shivering due to the low minimum temperature in the city are likely to see rainfall over the next two days.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast that light rainfall will be witnessed at isolated places in the city.

In the next two days, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to be between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum temperature will be in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius.

As per TSDPS’s prediction for the entire Telangana State, light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected over the next two days.

The minimum temperature in the next two days in the state is likely to be between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum temperature will be in the range of 27-30 degrees Celsius.