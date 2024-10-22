Rainfall hits part of Hyderabad, waterlogging reported

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad received intense spells of rain on Tuesday, October 22, leaving suburbs waterlogged, and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Localities of Secunderabad, including Monda market, Bansilalpet, Adikmet, Patigadda, Osmania University, Seethaphalmandi, Bholakpur, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Uppal and Maredpally received considerable rains.

Many busy junctions including RTC X roads, Oliphant Bridge, and Azamabad X road were waterlogged due to quick rains, causing slow movement of traffic.

These rains are being perceived as a farewell to the monsoon season in the city.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad forecasted light showers across the city for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 23.

Parts of Telangana to receive moderate spells of rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad also forecasted rains in other districts of the state, including Jagtial, Kamareddy, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkarnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, and Wanaparthy to have light to moderate rains at isolated places.

Meanwhile, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts are expected to receive moderate thunderstorms at isolated places.