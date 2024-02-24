Rainfall hits Telangana; downpours expected in Hyderabad today evening

Hyderabad: Telangana breathed a sigh of relief from summer-like temperatures on Friday as the state experienced rainfall. This evening, Hyderabad is likely to experience rainfall.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Suryapet witnessed rainfall yesterday, resulting in a drop in temperatures in those districts.

More rainfall is likely in Telangana today

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts scattered rainfall in eastern and central districts.

Dense fog observed over various parts of East and Central Telangana today. Today chances looks better for rains in East, Central Telangana, activities will be scattered only, but more than yesterday



Hyderabad should watch out for isolated rains this evening pic.twitter.com/4dSIMcgRlF — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 24, 2024

While the rest of Telangana did not receive rainfall, temperatures are expected to be relatively lower.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

Despite other districts receiving rainfall, the capital remained dry yesterday. The city’s temperatures stayed relatively lower, with most areas remaining below 33 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Specific areas with temperatures below 33 degrees Celsius were as follows:

Areas Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Bandlaguda 32.5 Golconda 32.5 Khairatabad 32.7 Shaikpet 32.7 Nampally 32.8 Saidabad 32.9 Bahadurpura 32.9 Source: TSDPS

Today evening, not only the eastern and central districts of Telangana but also Hyderabad are expected to receive scattered rainfall.