Watch: Ahead of Shab e Barat, graveyards tidied in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Shab e Barat, which falls on Monday, February 26, the cleanup of graveyards has commenced in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, several Muslims traditionally visit graveyards to pay homage to the departed souls.

Clean-up work

The chief executive officer of the Waqf board has directed the ‘Khabrastaan committees’ across Hyderabad and Secunderabad to undertake the cleaning of graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Painting of graves and boundary walls is also being witnessed at the graveyard.

Also Read Is Hyderabad going to have underground tunnels?

Telangana government declares a holiday for Shab-e-Barat

Earlier, the Telangana government declared a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar.

Although the state government announced a holiday for Shab-e-Barat on February 26 in its calendar, it is listed under optional holidays, not as a general one.

While February 26 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed on the last Monday of the month.

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, and some also observe fasting on Shab-e-Barat.