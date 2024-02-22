Is Hyderabad going to have underground tunnels?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reportedly proposed multiple underground tunnels in Hyderabad to address traffic problems. According to various reports, five tunnels have been proposed.

One of the proposed tunnels will connect Banjara Hills Road number 3 and Jubilee Hills Road number 45. It is being planned beneath KBR Park. The idea was first floated during BRS tenure. It is now back under current government’s focus.

As per the estimates, the tunnel is likely to cost around Rs 3,000 crore.

The other tunnels proposed in Hyderabad are the following:

ITC Kohenur to Wipro junction (via Khajaguda, Nanakramguda) ITC Kohenur to JNTU junction (via Mindspace Junction) ITC Kohenur to Banjara Hills Road No.10 (via Jubilee Hills Road No.45) GVK1 Mall to Nanalnagar (via Masab Tank)

Objections over tunnel under KBR national park

The environmentalists, however, have raised objections to the plan for the tunnel under KBR National Park. Citing potential ecological losses, the activists have vehemently opposed the idea.

If constructed, it is expected to be the longest tunnel road in India. However, so far, there is no official confirmation on the underground tunnels in Hyderabad.