Rains lash Hyderabad on Wednesday morning; IMD issues yellow warning

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Wednesday morning as southwest monsoon has entered Telangana State.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), highest rainfall i.e., 53.3 mm was witnessed at Kandikal Gate of Bandlaguda Mandal.

From 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Hayatnagar and Nampally mandals recorded rainfall.

Location Rainfall in mm Kandikal Gate 53.3 Indiranagar Community Hall 41.5 Shivarampally 32.8 Chandulal Baradari 24.3 Rajendranagar (ARS) 21.5 OWAISI Community Hall: Kanchanbagh 11.0 Sardarmahal 4.5 South Hasthinapuram South Community Hall 4.3 Hayathnagar 3.8 RDO Office: Attapur 3.0 Begum Bazar Doodh Khana UHC 3.0 Dogs Control Building:Gowliwada Jumerath Bazar 2.8

Rainfall in Hyderabad (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Rainfall in Hyderabad (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Rainfall in Hyderabad (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

IMD issue yellow warning

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning predicting a heavy rainfall at isolated place in Hyderabad.

The weather department has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 18.

Meanwhile, TSDPS forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely in the range of 34-36 and 22-24 degree Celsius respectively till June 17, 2022.

Southwest monsoon in Hyderabad

After a delay of five days, the Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Hyderabad on Monday.

The arrival of monsoon has provided relief to people from sweltering heat in Telangana.

The monsoon was expected to arrive in the state on June 6-7 but it was delayed due to weak sea winds in Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, moisture in the oceans did not come to the land due to lack of winds.

Rainfall in other cities

It has also arrived in other Indian states including Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In Kerala, the monsoon made its onset three days ahead of its time on June 1.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Guwahati. The city in Assam also witnessed landslide due to heavy rains.

Yesterday, the weather department said that intense convection over large parts of east India, NE India Odisha, Tamil Nadu, among other places may help in further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon.