Rainfall lashes these areas in Hyderabad; more downpours expected today

Issuing a yellow alert, IMD has forecasted thunderstorms in Hyderabad this evening.

Hyderabad: Rainfall lashed some areas in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city is likely to receive more downpours today.

Issuing a yellow alert, the weather department has forecasted thunderstorms in the city this evening.

Yesterday, Serilingampally experienced heavy rainfall, receiving the highest recorded rainfall of 42.3 mm. Chandanagar also received significant rainfall of 37.5 mm.

The following is a list of areas that received significant rainfall.

AreasRainfall in mm
Serilingampally 42.3
Chandanagar 37.5
Borabanda21.3
Yousufguda19.8
Shaikpet15
IMD forecast for Hyderabad this week

As per the IMD forecast, Hyderabad will receive light rainfall tomorrow too. However, there will be no rainfall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with mist/haze weather prevailing in the morning on these days.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum and maximum temperatures in Hyderabad will be in the range of 20-22 and 30-32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

