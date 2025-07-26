Hyderabad: Traders in the city have been hit hard by the continuous rains that have been lashing the city for the last five days.

The markets in the city are presenting a deserted look, and businessmen are idling at the shops. Similar scenes are witnessed in the streets of Begum Bazar, Afzalgunj, Abids Road, Siddiamber Bazar, Badi Chowdi, Nampally, etc.

“The people are not venturing out unless necessary, for fear of traffic jams. Only shops selling essential items such as groceries and medicines are seeing some business,” said Manoj Agarwal, a trader at Begum Bazaar.

Another businessman, Manish Jain, told Siasat.com that the business has been hit hard due to the rains. “Rains are good, but due to the fear of waterlogging and electrocution, people choose not to venture out for purchases. Only small local traders are coming to the market; we depend on businessmen who come from districts,” he said.

In the Old City, many traders are closing their shops at 9 pm instead of the regular 10:30 pm followed by them. “The workers are desperate to go home amid the fear of heavy rains. So we are closing down earlier. Anyhow, after 6 pm, there is no business and keeping the shop open means incurring unnecessary expenses such as power bills and overtime payments,” said Syed Jameel, a trader in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar.

In contrast to the popular perception, the hotels are not witnessing business in the evenings. “After 10 pm, no one is visiting the hotels; people are keener on being home. We are keeping the establishment open only because we have to maintain consistency,” said a hotelier at Charminar.