Telangana approves Rs 33 crore for flood preparedness in districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sanctioned Rs 33 crore for all districts to enhance flood preparedness amidst the monsoon and in the wake of heavy rain predictions for 2025.

The government order stated that every district shall be provided with Rs 1 crore from the approved fund to carry out instant relief and to purchase necessary machinery to handle flood-like conditions. The move was made based on a suggestion from the Nirmal District Collector to minimise casualties and damage.

The money is to be spent on procuring equipment such as air boats, life jackets, sophisticated sirens, ropes, ladders, bush cutters, gas cutters, and mike sets as per the order of the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department. This equipment will be used for evacuations and pre-warnings in probable affected areas.

Telangana adopts Kerala model amid flood-like situations

The government used Kerala‘s advanced procurement model as an argument to pursue its move, stating timely procurement of rescue materials is imperative at the time of emergencies. The funds are being disbursed in relaxation of treasury control rules for awaiting supplementary grants in 2025-26.

The officials have been asked to use the money only for the SDRF purpose, and as such, the money is not used to repair buildings or other departmental work. All unspent amounts are to be brought back to the treasury, and utilisation certificates are to be submitted on time.

The services of Aapda Mitra volunteers, also with the fire, revenue, and police departments’ staff, must be utilised effectively to use the procured equipment.

The directive, signed by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, emphasised that the equipment should be safely stored for reuse during future emergencies.