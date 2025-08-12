Rains in Hyderabad: 685 dilapidated buildings identified in GHMC area

Hyderabad: In wake of the heavy rains lashing the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 685 dilapidated structures which are in danger of collapsing. Of those, action has been taken in 327 number of structures either by repairs, evacuation.

Of the remaining balance 358 number of dilapidated structures in the GHMC area, officials are issuing notices, obtaining reports on structural safety and counseling the owners to vacate the premises said the civic body on Tuesday, August 12.

“Out of the 154 cellar excavations identified, works in respect of 61 sites viz., construction

of retaining wall, etc., has been completed and in remaining 93 sites precautionary measures and

construction of retaining walls are under progress,” stated the GHMC.

The civic bod’s commissioner has also noted about the pendency in Khairatabad,

Secunderabad and Charminar Zones and instructed officials to follow up and ensure action in all cases. GHMC officials have also taken action in 52 unauthorised cellars by issuing notices and initiating further action for closure.

On Tuesday, due to the alert for chances of heavy rains in the GHMC area, the GHMC commissioner reviewed the progress of action on dilapidated and cellar excavations along with the chief city planner, and all Town Planning Department officials.

The commissioner has also instructed all officials to be alert and ensure proper action against dilapidated structures and cellar excavations in order to avoid any untoward incident.